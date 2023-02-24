Andrey Medvedev, the former commander of “PMC Wagner” was detained in Oslo for a fight near a bar

In Oslo, the capital of Norway, 26-year-old Andrey Medvedev, who is a former commander of the "PMC Wagner", was detained. He was charged with violence.

This is reported by the Norwegian TV channel TV2.

It is about an incident near Andyʼs pub in Oslo on the night of February 22. According to the police, Andrey Medvedev behaved aggressively and fought with another client of the establishment.

His lawyer quoted his client as saying: "There was a misunderstanding in the city after drinking." The prosecutor said that the former "Wagnerite" kicked the police officers, because of this he is also accused of violence against a public servant.

Medvedev was released on February 22 after being questioned about the incident. He testified during the interrogation but pleaded not guilty.