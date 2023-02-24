Sweden informed about the transfer of Leopard tanks and air defense systems to Ukraine

Sweden officially informed about the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks and air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by SVT.

The Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defense Minister Paul Jonsson presented a new package of military support to Ukraine on Friday, February 24. It will include 10 Stridsvagn 122 tanks, which are a licensed copy of the German Leopard 2A5.

Sweden, in coordination with its partners, will deliver MIM-23 Hawk air defense systems and the German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system.

"Ukraine needs an air defense system, it is extremely important for Ukraine that Russia does not gain dominance in the air over it. We must ensure this in the long term," the Defense Minister Jonson noted.