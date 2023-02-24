The National Bank launches the “Fierce Donation” project and collects “Magician” reconnaissance drones

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is launching the "Fierce Donation" project for the anniversary of the war. Ukrainians are offered to donate 300 hryvnias for "Magician" reconnaissance drones.

The NBU reported on this on February 24.

From February 24 to March 5, here you can make a donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and win one of 24 gifts. Among the prizes, in particular, are coins and banknotes with the signatures of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and Commander of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

When donating, it is necessary to indicate the surname, first name, patronymic and phone number, by which the organizers will be contacted in case of winning. All donations immediately go to a special account of the NBU for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

One set of commemorative coins is guaranteed to be received by the participant who pays the largest amount in one payment. If there are several equal largest donations, the set of coins will be drawn among those who sent them.