The Verkhovna Rada failed to vote on customs clearance of cars in “Diia”

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) failed to vote on draft laws on customs clearance of cars in “Diia” application, reported the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Draft law No. 7466 with amendments to the Tax Code was supported by only 212 MPs out of the minimum 226 required, and related amendments to the Customs Code (No. 7468) by only 206 MPs.

Also, there were not enough votes to return the changes to the repeated first reading or to finalize the author of the initiative.

These documents are designed to make available the possibility of customs clearance of cars via a smartphone, and were registered in the parliament in June 2022.

The adoption of these changes was supposed to simplify customs clearance, because the system would automatically calculate the cost based on the year of manufacture of the car, the type of engine and its volume.

The Ministry of Finance did not support the bills due to potential losses for the budget. A similar position was followed in the committee on Ukraineʼs integration into the European Union.