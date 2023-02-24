Polish Ministry of Defense: The first Leopard 2 tanks have already arrived in Ukraine

The first Leopard 2 tanks handed over by Poland are already in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of this country Mariusz Blaszczak, RMF24 reports.

Blaszczak made such a statement at a meeting of the National Security Council of Poland. He did not specify the number of transferred machines. Poland has previously committed to supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks. The Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv on Friday, is expected to officially announce the deliveries.

The publication notes that training of Ukrainian crews on Leopard 2 tanks has been going on for several weeks at the training ground in Świętoszów, Poland.