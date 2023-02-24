Polish Ministry of Defense: The first Leopard 2 tanks have already arrived in Ukraine

The first Leopard 2 tanks handed over by Poland are already in Ukraine.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense of this country Mariusz Blaszczak, RMF24 reports.
Blaszczak made such a statement at a meeting of the National Security Council of Poland. He did not specify the number of transferred machines. Poland has previously committed to supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks. The Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv on Friday, is expected to officially announce the deliveries.
The publication notes that training of Ukrainian crews on Leopard 2 tanks has been going on for several weeks at the training ground in Świętoszów, Poland.
- After the agreement of Germany as a producer country in January, it became known that European countries are preparing to transfer 80 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions.
- On February 3, the German government approved the plans of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell 88 old Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv. Later, they also gave permission to another company to supply 90 such tanks.