The president addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia. He recalled how, exactly one year ago, at approximately seven in the morning, he addressed the Ukrainians with a short statement lasting 67 seconds.

"Great people of a great country. A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement. Only 67 seconds long. It echoed the two most important things then and now: the fact that Russia started a full-scale war against us. And the fact that we are strong, ready for anything and will win. Because we are Ukraine," the president noted.

At the end of his speech, he emphasized that he would do everything to end the war already this year.