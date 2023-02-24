New Zealand expanded sanctions against Russia

On the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, New Zealand applied even more sanctions against the Kremlin.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

87 people from the Russian political and military elite were added to the sanctions lists for material or strategic support of Russiaʼs illegal invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand applied the first full-scale invasion sanctions on March 9, 2022.

The sanctions include travel bans, asset freezes, bans on Russians receiving certain services, export and import restrictions.