New Zealand imposed sanctions against Russian propagandists

The New Zealand government has imposed new sanctions against people and organizations that create and distribute Russian propaganda.

This is reported by Radio New Zealand.

The list includes 23 Russian propagandists who support Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In particular: the Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, General Director of the First Channel, Konstantin Ernst, as well as key personnel of the Russian mass media, including InfoRos, SouthFront and The Strategic Culture Foundation.

Russian President Putin used a network of media agencies and influential commentators as part of a propaganda machine to spread misinformation and lies, according to Foreign Minister Nanai Mahut.

"The persons against whom sanctions have been imposed today have a direct impact on the public perception of Russiaʼs illegal and unprovoked war. They contribute to the creation of a fog of misinformation that serves Putinʼs aggression against the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine," the minister noted in a statement.