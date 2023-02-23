The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary is preparing Prime Minister Orbanʼs visit to Ukraine

Hungary is currently preparing Prime Minister Viktor Orbánʼs visit to Ukraine. It says it will happen when "the time comes."

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó, in an interview with Index.

"When the time comes, the Prime Minister of Hungary will make such a trip, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working on its preparation," the minister noted.

Szijártó also said that he himself is ready to visit Ukraine, if there is an invitation.

"If I receive an invitation and we can agree in advance on the main topics and dates of the visit, I will be happy to go. But so far no such invitation has been received," he stated.