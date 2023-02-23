In London, the road near the Russian embassy was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Activists were detained

In London, activists painted a huge Ukrainian flag on the road near the Russian embassy near Hyde Park in Kensington.

Reuters writes about it.

To create the flag, activist group Led By Donkeys stopped traffic. More than 300 liters of paint were spent on a painting with an area of 500 square meters.

"Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putinʼs imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and people with full right to self-determination. The presence of a large Ukrainian flag near his embassy in London will remind him of this," noted Led By Donkeys.

The organization also noted that the paint is non-toxic, intended for road works, does not contain solvents and dries quickly. It can also be washed. However, the police detained three men and one woman who painted the road and obstructed traffic.