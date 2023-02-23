The Verkhovna Rada imposed sanctions against all Russian financial institutions for 50 years

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) imposed sanctions against all Russian financial institutions.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports on it.

325 MPs voted for this decision. Sanctions are implemented for 50 years. They will be applied to all banks registered and located in Russia, in particular:

Central Bank of Russia;

non-bank credit organizations;

operators of payment systems;

professional stock market participants;

insurance companies, investment funds;

other financial institutions that are registered and provide services in the Russian Federation.

The President Volodymyr Zelensky brought the resolution on the introduction of restrictive measures to the Verkhovna Rada.