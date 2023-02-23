Ukrainian language and mathematics will become mandatory for admission to universities. The Verkhovna Rada passed the law

At the meeting on February 23, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the second reading draft law No. 8228-1 on the National Multi-Subject Test. According to it, applicants in 2023 will have to take the Ukrainian language and mathematics and one subject of their choice. At the same time, 11th-grade students are exempted from taking the State Final Examination [SFE].

This was reported by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak.

285 MPs voted for the government project of the Law of Ukraine, which determines the format of admission in 2023.

The National Multimedia Test (NMT) will contain tasks from three subjects, two of which are mandatory (Ukrainian language and mathematics), and one is optional — the history of Ukraine, a foreign language, biology, physics or chemistry.

The block on the Ukrainian language will contain 30 tasks, the block on mathematics — 22 tasks, on foreign language — 32, on the history of Ukraine, chemistry, biology — 30 each, on physics — 20. There will be no tasks that contain a written detailed answer.

180 minutes will be given to take the test.

The NMT will be held in two sessions — the main and additional sessions, just like the External Independent Certification [EIC]. Registration is scheduled for April.

Graduates who are temporarily abroad and want to get a higher education in Ukraine will be able to take the NMT in specially created examination centers in different countries of the world.