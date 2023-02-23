“Not in a position to decide.” The MFA responded to Hungaryʼs proposals for the USA and Russia to agree on ending the war in Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó called on the presidents of the United States and Russia to meet to agree on ending the war in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine emphasized that Hungary has no right to resolve such issues, and Ukraine will not agree to any agreements without its participation.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko on his Facebook page.
"The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs could do a much greater service to humanity if he stopped playing along with the Russians. Only in the dreams of some Hungarian politicians are negotiations on Ukraine possible without Ukraine itself. Hungary is not in a position to decide when peace talks should begin. Budapest had the opportunity to help win peace in Ukraine and Europe, but it stood on the other side of history," he noted.
Nikolenko called on the head of the Hungarian MFA before his next visit to Moscow or Minsk to visit Slovakia first, where he could "give him some wise advice."
- On February 20, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Rastislav Kacher wrote a post on Facebook criticizing "Putinʼs Carpathian collaborators". In particular, it was about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. He criticized the Hungarian prime minister for calling the war in Ukraine "a conflict between two Slavic states" and for refusing to provide military aid to Kyiv. He ended the post with an appeal to collaborators, Putin and all those who want peace at the cost of the destruction of Ukraine with the phrase "Fuck you."
- In Hungary, the head of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs Zholt Nemet reported on the mental problems of the Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer, who wrote a post about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and ended it with an insult.