The International Federation of Journalists has suspended the membership of Russians

The Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists decided to suspend membership in the Union of Journalists of Russia. The reason for this was the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The press service of the IFJ writes about it.

The International Federation of Journalists can apply to its members only the suspension of membership in connection with the violation of the statute. The decision on exclusion is made by the IFJ World Congress.

"The IFJ is an organization built on international solidarity, on principles of cooperation between member unions and respect for the rights of all journalists. The Russian Union of Journalistsʼ actions in establishing four branches in the annexed Ukrainian territories have clearly shattered this solidarity and sown divisions among sister unions," commented the head of the federation Dominique Pradalje.

He rejected earlier criticism that the decision was taking too long and called to "find ways to continue to support those independent journalists inside and outside Russia".

The Russian Federation expressed indignation at such a decision and stated that it would harm the International Federation of Journalists itself, which would be left without membership fees from Russians.