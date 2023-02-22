Finland allocated another €5 million for the purchase of Ukrainian grain for Africa

Finland has provided €5 million to the UN World Food Program (WFP) for the purchase of grain in Ukraine and its transportation to African countries, the press service of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"Through WFP, Finland supports both Ukraine and countries affected by the food crisis. "Ukraine will receive the necessary income, and countries suffering from grain shortages and high prices will receive much-needed grain," the Minister of Cooperation and Foreign Trade Wille Skinnari noted.

With the support of Finland, WFP purchases Ukrainian grain, which it grinds, clears customs and delivers, in particular, to the Horn of Africa.

It is noted that the implementation of the "grain agreement" will also stabilize world food prices. Finland supported the implementation of this agreement last year by financing the supply of grain from Ukraine to Somalia.