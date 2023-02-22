Only 28 MPs submitted electronic declarations for 2021. In total, Ukrainian officials filled out about 500 000 declarations.

The head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) Oleksandr Novikov informed about this on the telethon.

According to him, the most declarations were submitted by officials in positions not associated with high corruption risks — civil servants, employees of local self-government bodies and state enterprises.

The fewest declarations came from MPs — only 28. Also, only two employees of the Presidentʼs Office, one high-ranking official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, and one minister submitted relevant documents.

The head of the NAPC hopes that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) will vote for draft law No. 8071, which will restore the process of submission and verification of electronic declarations.