The SBU found a recruiter for the ranks of the PMC “Wagner” in Vinnytsia

The security service (SBU) exposed a "recruiting" channel of former prisoners to the ranks of the Russian private military company (PMC) "Wagner" in Vinnytsia.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

As a result of the special operation, a Russian agent who was selecting "candidates" and recruiting them was detained. For joining the Russian PMC and participating in hostilities, the attacker offered each "recruit" a monetary reward in the amount of $2 000 to $4 000 per month.

The agent of the Rashists turned out to be a local recidivist who spent 15 years behind bars for robbery and gang rape. "It is because of a wide range of connections in the criminal environment, including in the territory of the aggressor country, that a representative of the Wagner group came to him and offered his help in the war against Ukraine," the SBU stated.

At the behest of the enemy, the Vinnytsia resident began looking for criminals to join the Russian private military company. During the search, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of his correspondence with the "Wagnerian" were found in the suspectʼs possession.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code (treason committed under martial law).