“We will carefully study and give conclusions.” Xi Jinpingʼs adviser shared details of Chinaʼs peace initiative with Kuleba

Former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented details of Chinaʼs peace plan for the end of the war in Ukraine to Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba stated this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell.

"I had a meeting with a top Chinese diplomat, former Foreign Minister of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Wang Yi, at which he shared with me the key provisions of the peace plan. As soon as we receive its full text, we will carefully study this plan and give our conclusions," noted Kuleba.

He reminded that President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his own "peace formula" to the UN and Ukraineʼs proposals are based on it.