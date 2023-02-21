The court decided to forcibly bring the MP Shakhov to the meeting. He is suspected of concealing property worth UAH 88 million

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) decided to forcefully bring the MP from the "Trust" group Serhiy Shakhov to the meeting after his repeated failure to appear. He is suspected of declaring false information in the amount of almost 88 million hryvnias.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office explains that the MP does not appear at court sessions without valid reasons. In particular, on November 22 of last year, HACC obliged the MP to pay a fine of over UAH 5 000 for failure to appear at a court session and failure to comply with the legal requirements of the court.

On January 17, 2023, the court again fined the MP, this time for UAH 10.7 thousand. And on February 21, the MP once again ignored the meeting. In view of his non-appearance, the court decided to bring Shakhov to court. The next meeting is scheduled for March 1.

Shakhov is suspected of declaring unreliable information — in the declaration for 2020, he did not indicate information about the residential building, land plot in Kyiv region, and office that were in his use. Also, he did not provide information about property and income, the owner of which is a person with whom he is connected by common life, has mutual rights and obligations. In total, the deputy hid assets worth almost 88 million hryvnias.