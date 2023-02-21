The EU has extended sanctions against the Russian Federation for one year due to the seizure of Ukrainian territories

The European Union (EU) has extended for a year the sanctions against Russia, which were introduced in response to the illegal recognition, occupation or annexation by the Russian Federation of the territories of Ukraine temporarily not controlled by the government.
The corresponding decision is published in the Official Journal of the EU.
"Based on the review of decision (CFSP) 2022/266 and in view of the ongoing illegal actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the restrictive measures have been extended until February 24, 2024," the message reads.
The EU does not recognize and continues to condemn Russiaʼs annexation of Ukrainian territories as a violation of international law.
- On February 15, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented the official proposal for the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. The European Commission is proposing further export bans that will cost more than €11 billion and deprive the Russian economy of critical technologies and industrial products. We are talking about goods that Russia will not be able to get from other countries: electronics, special vehicles, car parts, spare parts for trucks and airplanes, goods for the construction sector that can be used by the Russian military.
- The publication Bloomberg wrote that the European Union is considering the possibility of introducing sanctions against the Russian National Welfare Fund. They also want to oblige banks to disclose more information about frozen Russian assets.