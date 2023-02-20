The Russians are shelling Donetsk region. One person was killed and two others were injured in the village of Ivanopillia

In Donetsk region, in the village of Ivanopillia of the Kostiantynivska community, one person was killed and two people were injured due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

During the day of February 20, the occupiers also struck Toretsk with artillery, shelled the village of Novyi Komar with "Grad" salvo rocket systems, and struck Avdiivka with artillery and rockets.

Russian shells destroyed and damaged residential buildings, a school, "Point of Invincibility", cars, shops, a coffee shop and industrial enterprises. Pavlo Kyrylenko showed the consequences of the shelling: