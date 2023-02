The Defense Council of the Zaporizhzhia region has decided to resume outdoor lighting in Zaporizhzhia.

The secretary of the city council Anatoliy Kurtev informed this on February 20.

Starting from February 20, the lights on the streets of the city will be turned on at sunset and until 11:00 p.m., that is, before the curfew begins.

Street lighting in the city has been turned off since the fall — after the first massive rocket attacks.