Maidan cases: the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office declared 27 people of suspicion and referred 25 cases to court during the year

Last year, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) declared the suspicion against another 27 people in the "Maidan cases". Prosecutors also sent 25 indictments against 55 suspects to the court.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

Among the new suspects was the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, who contributed to the provision of Russian-made special equipment not permitted for use in Ukraine and by his actions ensured the removal of obstacles to their use.

In addition, in 2022, prosecutors received permission from the court to carry out a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) in relation to 26 suspects. Among them are two high-ranking officials — the former president of Ukraine and the deputy secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine.

Prosecutors also sent indictments against 55 people to the court. Among them are the former Minister of Internal Affairs, his deputy and the director of the Department of Material Support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for exceeding authority and official powers during the delivery of special equipment from the Russian Federation. They also filed an indictment against five so-called aunts for the deliberate murder of journalist Vyacheslav Veremiy.

At the same time, the head of the Department of Organization, Procedural Management of Pretrial Investigations and Public Prosecutions in Criminal Proceedings on Crimes Committed in Connection with Mass Protests in 2013-2014, Oleksiy Donsky, recently said that in almost half of the criminal proceedings in "Maidan cases" at the end of 2023 and at the beginning of 2024, the statute of limitations expires.