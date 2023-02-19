The US believes that China provides non-lethal military aid to Russia.

CNN writes about it.

US intelligence has begun to observe "disturbing" trends in Chinaʼs support for the Russian military, and sees signs that Beijing wants to "creep to the line" of providing lethal military aid to Russia, but in a way that doesnʼt get caught. Intelligence shared similar intelligence with allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also raised the issue during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday on the sidelines of the conference.

"The Secretary was quite blunt in warning about the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia or assisting Russia with systematic sanctions evasion," a high-ranking State Department official told reporters.

According to NBC News, citing four American officials, the United States believes that China can provide Russia with non-lethal military aid, such as uniforms or bulletproof vests.