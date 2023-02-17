The International Center for the Investigation of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine will become operational in July

The International Center for the Investigation of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine will begin functioning in July in The Hague.

This is reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have started the process. The tribunal is the second step, and the first is to be able to gather evidence of the crime of aggression and structure it for prosecutors. Therefore, we proposed the idea of creating an International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine. It will be fully operational from July this year," European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders noted during a press conference in Brussels.

According to him, the International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine will join the joint investigative group created with the participation of 6 EU member states, Ukraine and with the support of the International Criminal Court. Its purpose is to preserve and store evidence for future trials.

In addition, on Friday, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, during his visit to Kyiv, declared that within a year, in cooperation with the International Criminal Court, his government would send two additional investigative missions to Ukraine to collect evidence of Russian war crimes.