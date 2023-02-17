The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador of the Netherlands over the investigation into the MH17 crash

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia summoned the ambassador of the Netherlands over the MH17 case.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Investigators of the plane crash previously stated that permission to move the Buk anti-aircraft missile complex from which the plane was shot down could have been given directly by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the work of the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) in the MH17 case "politicized."

"The joint investigative teamʼs statement on the termination of the investigation is another proof that the investigation has run out of arguments to support its one-sided incriminating position. It was emphasized that the Russian side does not recognize the results of the investigation, in which it did not fully participate and from which it was removed from the very beginning," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

They also believe that the Dutch authorities are allegedly preventing the Russian embassy from performing its direct functions, including working with public and historical-memorial organizations and platforms where key topics of the international agenda that concern Russia are discussed.