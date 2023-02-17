Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal: In March, the government will index pensions by 20%

In March 2023, the government will index pensions by 20%. The indexation of payments will affect more than 10 million Ukrainians.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed about this at a government meeting on February 17.

All categories specified in the law "On Mandatory State Pension Insurance" will be subject to indexation, in particular men aged 60 and over, women aged 55 and over, who have at least 5 years of insurance experience.

In addition, this year the government will keep all old-age pension supplements. That is, pensioners over the age of 80 will continue to receive a monthly supplement of 500 hryvnias. For pensioners aged 75-80, the supplement will be up to 400 hryvnias per month, and for pensioners aged 70-75 — up to 300 hryvnias.

Also, in 2023, subsidies will continue to be paid to the most vulnerable categories. In February of this year, the average subsidy for housing and communal services in Ukraine is 1,684 hryvnias. 2.3 million households receive subsidies.