Zelensky appointed the head of the Chernihiv Military Administration. A colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became him

By decree, the President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Dmytro Bryzhynskyi as the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, which he established on February 7.

Bryzhynskyi is a colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He participated in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014. In March 2019, he headed the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodnyi Yar". In September 2022, he headed the department of operational management of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces. Since October 2022, Bryzhynskyi has been the head of the patronage service of the regional state administration.