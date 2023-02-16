The Israeli embassy has resumed operations in Kyiv

The Israeli embassy resumed its work in Kyiv. As part of his visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, Eli Cohen, raised the flag of Israel on the building of the diplomatic institution.

He announced this on Twitter.

"The Israeli flag flies over the embassy in Ukraine again. For the first time since the beginning of the war, today I fully reopened the Israeli embassy in Kyiv with Ambassador Mykhailo Brodsky," Cohen wrote.

He also added that Ukraine is a friend of Israel, and the further activities of the embassy and the employees who work here in difficult conditions will contribute to the strengthening of relations between the countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel visited Kyiv for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. He stated that his country plans to provide Ukraine with credit guarantees of $200 million for projects in the field of health care and civil infrastructure.