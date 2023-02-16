The Kremlin failed to upgrade the X-101 cruise missiles

A representative of the Trophy Weapons Research Center Colonel Mykola Danylyuk demonstrated fragments of a downed modernized X-101 found near the village of Malyutyanka in Kyiv region.

According to him, Russia has already started using missiles of the latest production, but even modernization did not allow them to break through the air defense system of Ukraine.

He indicated that in order to increase accuracy, the optical guidance unit was changed on it — the old version had one lens, and the new one already has three.

Analog Russian chips and a block for shooting down obstacles also appeared in the missile. By design, at the moment of flight, it scatters reflectors around the missile, which should disorient the anti-aircraft missile. However, reality showed that this did not help — the X-101 cannot effectively penetrate Ukrainian air defense.

According to Danylyuk, the cost of such a missile is about $12 million, but its stocks in Russia have already decreased significantly, because during the last attacks, in particular on February 10, the invaders used missiles produced already this year. At the same time, the representative of the General Staff noted that without foreign components, Russia will not be able to produce its missiles, because it has no substitute for them.