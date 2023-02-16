The Norwegian Parliament has approved a multi-year support program for Ukraine worth almost €7 billion

The Parliament of Norway approved a multi-year large-scale program to support Ukraine. About NOK 75 billion (almost €7 billion) will be allocated for it.

The press service of the Norwegian government writes about it.

"I am very pleased with the presence of such broad support for this program for Ukraine, which will operate for the next five years, that is, during the parliament of the next convocation. Together, we condemn Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and support the legitimate right of the Ukrainian people to defend themselves," noted the Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky joined the online voting in the parliament.

The program is designed for five years, that is, every year Norway will allocate 15 billion kroner (€1.3 billion) to Ukraine. In 2023, half of these payments will go to military aid to Ukraine.

In addition, the money will be directed to humanitarian activities in Ukraine and neighboring countries, to support civil infrastructure and, if possible, to reconstruction.