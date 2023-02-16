The occupiers advance in five directions — the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulse the attacks and inflict losses on the enemy

The Russian occupiers continue their offensive on five directions of the eastern front, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel the enemyʼs attacks. During the day, the enemy lost another six tanks and 690 soldiers were killed.

This was reported in the General Staff.

The Russiansʼ efforts are concentrated in the districts of Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Vuhledar.

Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of more than 15 settlements: Bilohorivka and Serebryansk Forestry (Luhansk region); Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Diliivka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pershotravneve, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novosilka (Donetsk region).

The Ukrainian aviation carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as five strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.