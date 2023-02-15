Hungary banned Viktor Baloga from entering the EU

The MP of several convocations Viktor Baloga was banned from entering the European Union.

Restrictions on the entry of the MPs apply to all countries of the Schengen zone. The ban on the Schengen information system was introduced by the government of Hungary for threatening its national interests and security — after the decision to install the national coat of arms of Ukraine instead of the turul in the Mukachevo Castle.

"I perceive such a decision by Putinʼs henchmen as a recognition of the effectiveness of our struggle for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Baloga wrote.

He also added that "I went and will go to friends of Ukraine in the EU, but I was not going to Orbanʼs Hungary."