Poland will double the production of “Krab” howitzers, so that no one dares to attack the country

The Polish government has announced a multimillion-dollar investment in expanding production at the Huta Stalowa Wola plant. It is this one which manufactures Krab self-propelled artillery installations.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, during a visit to the enterprise.

Huta Stalowa Wola is currently capable of producing about 50 Krab howitzers a year, he said, and the government wants to double that number.

"We are increasing production for the needs of the Polish army, which should be so strong that no one dares to attack Poland," Morawiecki noted, adding that these products are in high demand worldwide, so part of them will be exported.

The first tranche of recapitalization of the company will amount to 600 million zlotys ($135 million), the next will be twice as much.