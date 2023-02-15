British Ministry of Defense: 97% of the entire Russian army is involved in the war with Ukraine

Currently, 97% of the Russian army is involved in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the exhaustion of enemy troops is at the level of the First World War.

This is how British Defense Minister Ben Wallace assessed the situation on BBC Radio 4.

"Now we estimate that 97% of the Russian army, almost the entire Russian army is in Ukraine," he noted.

Commenting on Moscowʼs offensive strategy, Wallace said that Russia was unable to gather a single force to "break through" Ukraineʼs defenses — "we simply saw efforts aimed at moving forward." As the head of the British Defense Department noted, this cost the Russian army dearly.

Britainʼs defense minister believes that Russian leaders either have a "gap in reality" or they "donʼt respect the lives of their people."

"If 97% of the Russian army is now involved in the war against Ukraine, with very, very high attrition rates, potentially 40% reduced combat effectiveness, and nearly two-thirds of its tanks destroyed or broken, this directly affects the security of Europe." he stated.