Canada is initiating a review of the effectiveness of sanctions against the Russian Federation

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Canadian House of Commons wants the government to regularly report to Parliament on the effectiveness of sanctions, particularly against Russia. The MPs are concerned that the Russians manage to circumvent sanctions through shell companies.

The country has imposed a number of restrictions on people associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as on officials accused of violating human rights — from Haiti to Sri Lanka.

In addition, the vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons Garnett Janis called on the countryʼs government to recognize the PMC "Wagner" as a terrorist organization.