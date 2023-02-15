General Staff: The Russian army is advancing in five directions and has lost almost 700 soldiers over the past day

Russian troops continue their offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar directions.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers near more than 20 settlements. Among them are Hryanykivka (Kharkiv region); Nevske, Kreminna and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Vodyane and Pervomaiske, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka (Donetsk region).

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck eight times on the clusters of the occupiers and their military equipment. Missile and gunners of the Armed Forces hit the Russian control post, six ammunition depots and two electronic warfare stations.

The Russian army lost approximately 690 soldiers, four tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles and four artillery systems over the past day. In total, 139 770 Russians have already died in Ukraine.