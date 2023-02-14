The European Commission proposed to include Ukraine in the EU joint roaming zone

The European Commission proposed to include joint roaming in the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

When such a decision is made, Ukrainians will no longer pay any additional fees for using mobile phones while traveling in the European Union. Travelers from the EU will receive the same rights when visiting Ukraine.

The proposal must now be considered by the Council of the European Union. After the agreement of the Council of the EU, the Ukraine-EU Trade Committee must make a joint decision on providing such roaming.

The speed of Ukraineʼs integration into the European Unionʼs internal roaming market will depend on the pace of implementation of relevant EU legislation in Ukraine.