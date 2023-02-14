The founder of the PMC “Wagner” Pryhozhyn admitted his involvement in the creation of the “Troll Factory”

The founder of the PMC "Wagner" Yevheniy Pryhozhyn confirmed that he is also the founder of the "Internet Research Agency", which the media call a "Troll Factory". Employees of this organization were engaged in writing propaganda posts.

Insider writes about it.

"I was never just a financier of the Internet Research Agency. I invented it, I created it, I ran it for a long time. It was created to protect the Russian information space from the rude and aggressive propaganda of anti-Russian theses by the West," Pryhozhyn noted.

Previously, Pryhozhyn appealed to the mass media, which called him the founder of the Internet Research Agency. In particular, Pryhozhyn filed a lawsuit for protection of honor and dignity against the British newspaper The Guardian and the Chief Executive Officer of the UK Public Digital Service Tom Reid over an article that talked about the connection between him and the "Troll Factory".