NYT published a video of a Russian missile hitting a car of foreign volunteers in Bakhmut. Then one person died, and 5 were injured

The New York Times published a video of Russians hitting a car with foreign volunteers in Bakhmut. One volunteer died from the blow, and five others were injured.

The NYT published a video of the strike on its website.

There they said that the Russians hit the volunteersʼ car a few minutes after they started to help the wounded civilian. At first, it was believed that this strike was unintentional, but now the publication believes that the Russians purposefully shot at the volunteers.

An anti-tank guided missile from the "Cornet" system, which is in service with the Russian army, was fired at the car. In addition, the volunteersʼ car had clear identification marks of medics, and the "Cornet" has the ability for operators to see their target in detail. The missile was launched from the territory where Russian positions are located.