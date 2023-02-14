Ukrainian Raybird-3 drones were purchased for the “Army of Drones”. They are able to fly continuously during the day

As part of the "Army of Drones" project, they purchased two Ukrainian-made Raybird-3 unmanned aerial systems.
This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
According to him, the Raybird-3 drone performed well during the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region. The Russians tried to shoot down the drone from the Buk complex near Balaklia, but failed.
The Ukrainian drone not only survived the attack, but also followed the enemy complex, which went to recharge. Then Raybird-3 transmitted the coordinates to the gunners, who hit the ammunition depot of the occupants.
- The ACS-3 (Raybird-3) unmanned complex was developed by the Ukrainian company "AVK Skaeton". During one flight, the drone weighing 21 kg can cover a distance of 2 500 km, and it can stay in the air for almost a day. Cruising speed — 120 kmph, maximum speed — 160 kmph. This system can be assembled in minutes without tools.
- In the zone of action of the enemyʼs radio-electronic warfare, the Raybird-3 continues to fly without GPS, using an inertial navigation system.
- On September 6, 2019, Raybird-3 set a Ukrainian record for the duration of a continuous flight for 24 hours and 31 minutes.