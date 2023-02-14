Ukrainian Raybird-3 drones were purchased for the “Army of Drones”. They are able to fly continuously during the day

As part of the "Army of Drones" project, they purchased two Ukrainian-made Raybird-3 unmanned aerial systems.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, the Raybird-3 drone performed well during the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region. The Russians tried to shoot down the drone from the Buk complex near Balaklia, but failed.

The Ukrainian drone not only survived the attack, but also followed the enemy complex, which went to recharge. Then Raybird-3 transmitted the coordinates to the gunners, who hit the ammunition depot of the occupants.