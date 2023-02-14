Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko: Up to 5 thousand people remained in Bakhmut

Less than five thousand residents remain in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on the air of the telethon on February 14.

There are also less than 140 children left in the city. All 12 000 children from orphanages and difficult families were taken out.

Currently, only people registered there can enter and leave Bakhmut. Outsiders are not allowed to enter there, journalists go there to apply for the military administration.