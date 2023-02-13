21 Ukrainian crews of “Leopard 2” tanks are being trained in Poland. The training will last a month

Training of Ukrainian tankers on Leopard 2 machines, which Ukraine will soon receive, has begun in Poland.

According to the correspondent of Ukrinform, the Ukrainians are mastering Polish Leopard 2 tanks, as well as tanks of this type transferred by Canada.

Ukrainian tankers in Poland are training on Leopard 2 at the training ground in Swientoszów. The head of the training group and the 10th armored brigade of the Polish Armed Forces Krzysztof Sieradzky informed that 105 Ukrainian soldiers, including 21 tank crews, as well as technical service personnel, are training at the training ground. According to him, the training has already been going on for a week, and in general the course will last about a month. Ukrainians study for 10-12 hours every day, they have considerable experience and they quickly master the machines.