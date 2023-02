Denmark transferred to Ukraine all its French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzers. Itʼs about 19 self-propelled artillery installations of 155 mm caliber.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Denmark handed Ukraine all its CAESAR self-propelled howitzers. A true friend who knows that our struggle is the struggle of Europe. Thank you, Danije!" noted the press service.

Along with the transfer of equipment, the training of the Ukrainian military is also planned.