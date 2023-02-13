The IMF mission has started reviewing the monitoring program in Ukraine

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), headed by Gavin Gray, began work in Ukraine to prepare for the review of the monitoring program.

This was reported by the IMF press service with reference to the statement of the permanent representative of the Fund in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan.

"The IMF mission headed by Gavin Gray is starting discussions today with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in order to prepare for the review of the monitoring program with the participation of the board of directors," Stepanyan noted.

Since the beginning of the great war, the stand-by program, under which Ukraine and the IMF used to cooperate, has been stopped. In March, the Fund approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine to help meet immediate spending needs and mitigate the effects of the war. On October 8, the IMF Executive Board allocated about $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing to Ukraine within the Rapid Financing Instrument.