Poland leased MQ-9A Reaper drones from the US to strengthen its intelligence

American MALE MQ-9A Reaper drones have arrived in Poland and will conduct reconnaissance on the countryʼs eastern border.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak.

MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) MQ-9A Reaper drones were leased from the US as part of an urgent operational need.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a reconnaissance-strike drone with a wingspan of 20 m and a maximum take-off weight of 4,763 kg. It is equipped with a turboprop engine, which allows you to develop a speed of more than 445 km per hour. The maximum duration of the flight is 27 hours.

The drone can be armed with AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-ground anti-tank missiles, Mark 82 guided bombs and other weapons.