The Armed Forces hit enemy warehouses on the left bank of the Kherson region and hit two boats of the destruction group

Ukrainian defense forces struck at the Russians in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region — in Kakhovka and Oleshky, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed ammunition depots and PMMs, and two enemy boats were hit on the Dnipro.

Nataliya Gumenyuk, the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"If during the past day, the enemy shelled peaceful settlements more than 55 times, then our missile and artillery units and aviation carried out more than 60 combat missions in response," Humenyuk said, adding that ammunition storage points in Kakhovka and fuel tanks were hit. lubricants in Oleshki.

Also, the Defense Forces damaged the enemyʼs large-caliber artillery: initially, it is more than five units of artillery and three units of automobile equipment.

Humenyuk added that two boats were damaged, which the Russians continued to prepare for the maneuvering of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Dnipro delta.