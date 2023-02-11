Ukrainian intelligence: the Russians do not have enough resources to launch an offensive before February 24

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claims that Russia does not have the resources for a large-scale offensive.

Andrii Chernyak, a representative of military intelligence, stated this.

According to him, Moscow will intensify its efforts in the Donbas in the coming weeks, and now the occupiers are trying to find weak points in the Ukrainian defense.

Chernyak emphasized that the Russian command does not have sufficient resources for large-scale offensive operations, and the main goal of the enemy remains to achieve at least some tactical success in the east.