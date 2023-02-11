The regulator banned the operation of four power units of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

The State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine banned the operation of power units No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which the Russians occupied at the beginning of March 2022.

This is stated on the website of the State Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Operation was prohibited due to the impossibility of eliminating violations of nuclear and radiation safety requirements.

The industrial site of the Zaporizhzhya NPP is subjected to periodic shelling, the overhead communication lines with the energy system of Ukraine are damaged.

In addition, the production premises of the ZNPP, in particular the information and crisis center, cannot be used as intended due to the location of the Russian military, and the operating organization Energoatom cannot supply goods and material values to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

“These facts indicate a violation of the fundamental principles of ensuring the safety of nuclear plants as the implementation of a strategy of deep-echelon protection, ensuring a culture of safety, and the responsibility of the operating organization,” the State Nuclear Regulatory Commission emphasized.