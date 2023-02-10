The G7 called on the Ukrainian authorities to return electronic declaration

The ambassadors of the G7 countries called on the Ukrainian authorities to return electronic declaration. It was suspended at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

This is stated in the statement of the G7 ambassadors.

"Effective anti-corruption mechanisms are key to Ukraineʼs stability during the war and post-war reconstruction. The G7 ambassadors hope for a quick restoration of the electronic declaration system by the Ukrainian parliament," they said.

The ambassadors believe that this will prevent corruption and strengthen citizensʼ trust in the authorities.